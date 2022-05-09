Rage Against the Machine share statement supporting abortion rights









Rap-rock titans Rage Against the Machine have released a statement supporting abortion rights, which comes after a leaked draft from the Supreme Court suggests that they might be about to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade verdict.

Roe v. Wade was decided by the US Supreme Court in 1973, and it made abortion legal at the federal level in the country.

However, last week, on May 2nd, Politico acquired a leaked first draft written by Justice Samuel Alito that indicates that the court might be prepared to overturn the Roe v. Wade verdict. Since the report, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of Alito’s draft, but clarified that it “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case”.

It is critical to note that opinions in the Supreme Court can be re-drafted right up until a matter of days before the decisions are made final, so as it stands, nothing is certain. However, if the court does decide to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion would no longer be protected at the federal level in the US, meaning each state could individually decide on its stance on abortion.

Now, Rage Against the Machine, who are one of the most prominent defenders of human rights in music, have shared a powerful statement in support of abortion rights: “Rage Against The Machine stands in support of reproductive justice and will continue to fight against any attempts to restrict or control reproductive freedoms”

“Criminalising access to abortion will only add to the suffering disproportionately felt by poor, BIPOC and undocumented communities.” They explained, “The constant rightward shift of both major parties should alarm us all – a wake-up call that we desperately need to organise radical people power against a warfare state that continues its assault on people’s lives.”

See the full statement, below.

