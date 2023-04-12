R.E.M. celebrate 40th-anniversary of debut album ‘Murmur’









40 years on from their debut, R.E.M. have reflected on their feelings regarding their debut album, Murmur. The LP boasted ‘Radio Free Europe’ and turned the quartet into one of the biggest American indie bands of the 1980s.

Taking to the band’s website, R.E.M. discussed the first sessions of Murmur. The members talked about the eccentricities of the recording, including bassist Mike Mills remembering guitarist Peter Buck buying two toy dinosaurs to place on the studio speakers. In the statement, Bill Berry also recalled different strange incidents, such as getting paid $100 after accidentally finding himself in a session working for a Dodge pickup truck commercial.

Regarding the legacy of Murmur, Buck expressed firm gratitude to those who have stuck with the music, writing, “Forty years is a looong time. I’m more than gratified that Murmur is still floating around in the ether”.

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, frontman Michael Stipe wrote: “40 years ago today R.E.M. released our first ever album, Murmur. 1983. I am so proud of that and to misquote Todd Haynes, “We set out to change the world, and ended up just changing ourselves”.

“To all the people along the way who ever since have made my life a living, breathing, blessing—thank you!. Especially to Peter, Mike, Bill, and Bertis, thank you for your enduring friendship and love, and for believing in and trusting me through some really raucous and fun times. I feel like the luckiest guy on earth I am not exaggerating.”

See Stipe’s post below.

