Quincy Jones awarded first Peace through Music Award









Quincy Jones has been announced as the first recipient of the Peace through Music Award. The prize forms part of the new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, launched by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

The initiative “aims to leverage public-private partnerships to create a music ecosystem that expands economic equity and the creative economy, ensures societal opportunity and inclusion, and increases access to education.”

It will also “build on current public diplomacy music programs to create public-private partnerships with American companies and non-profits to use music to meet the moment, convey American leadership globally, and create connections with people worldwide.”

The first Peace through Music Award has been awarded by Harven Mason Jr., the Secretary and Recording Academy CEO. The award “recognises and honors an American music industry professional, artist, or group that has played an invaluable role in cross-cultural exchanges and whose music work advances peace and mutual understanding globally.”

At a ceremony held on September 27th at the US Department of State, Jones received the award amidst live performances by the likes of Dave Grohl, Jamie Barton, and Aimee Mann.

Jones first began his music career in the 1950s working in jazz. Since then, he has expanded into pop and film scores, working across production, songwriting, composing, and more. During his career, now spanning over seven decades, he has secured 28 Grammys making him the third most awarded artist in the awards’ history.

Further programmes launched by the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative include the Harmundi International Music Summit, a music mentorship scheme, and a new Fulbright-Kennedy Center visiting scholar award.