Quentin Tarantino names his three favourite westerns of all time









Quentin Tarantino is no stranger to the aesthetic principles of various film genres. From heist movies to historical epics, Tarantino has navigated his way through various forms of postmodern genre-hybridity while working on some of the most acclaimed additions to his illustrious filmography.

With the recent news about his impending retirement, fans have been wondering about the subject matter of his final film. While some believe it will be Kill Bill 3, others have pointed out that Tarantino has always wanted to work with science fiction. Due to this omnipresent interest, many interviewers have asked Tarantino about his future.

The director has remained tantalisingly ambiguous but has hinted that he wants to tackle something new. On one occasion, he even claimed that he plans to make a multilingual comedy western. Still, he has contradicted his own statements by telling other sources that he might make a film adaptation of a novel instead.

In the early ’90s, Tarantino was even approached to adapt The Moviegoer, but he turned it down. The director explained: “I liked it a lot, but I told him, ‘I’m not mature enough to make this movie right now.’ Not that the work I’m doing is immature, but I’m still on my own road. Eventually, I’ll want do somebody else’s work. As far as a period piece is concerned, I want to do a Western.”

He did venture into the western genre with The Hateful Eight, following in the footsteps of his favourite directors like Howard Hawks and Sergio Leone. While talking about the former, Tarantino once said: “He is the single greatest storyteller in the history of cinema, probably the single most entertaining filmmaker in the history of cinema.”

Check out the full list of Tarantino’s favourite westerns below.

Quentin Tarantino’s favourite westerns:

Rio Bravo (Howard Hawks, 1959)

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (Sergio Leone, 1966)

One-Eyed Jacks (Marlon Brando, 1961)

Although he denied being influenced by Sam Peckinpah to a great extent, Tarantino has always admitted that Howard Hawks and Sergio Leone were pivotal to his film journey. He also included Marlon Brando’s 1961 directorial effort One-Eyed Jacks in his list of favourites.

The celebrated filmmaker does not hesitate to list his preferences when it comes to westerns. He answered: “If I had to pick my three favourite Westerns, they would be Rio Bravo, number one; The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, number two; and One-Eyed Jacks, number three.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.