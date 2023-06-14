Quentin Tarantino explains how ‘The Matrix’ sequels “ruined the mythology”









After steadily building a devoted following of fans who plaster his movie posters onto the walls of their university apartments, Quentin Tarantino has become the defining filmmaker of a generation. His stylised violence and excessive expletives have earned him a firm place in the hearts of cinephiles and casual film-goers alike.

Tarantino’s directorial debut came in 1992 with the independent cult classic Reservoir Dogs, featuring the likes of Tim Roth and Steve Buscemi. But Tarantino really cemented his position in American cinema with his follow-up release, Pulp Fiction, in 1994, which won the Palme d’Or, secured seven Academy Award nominations, and catapulted Tarantino into the cultural limelight.

Since then, he has retained a tremendous following through a series of similarly stylised films, including the Kill Bill series and, most recently, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. With that, Tarantino has consistently worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, from Brad Pitt to Margot Robbie.

Consequently, films such as Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill have often been included on lists of the greatest movies of all time, and Tarantino’s distinctive violence, cultural references, and killer soundtracks have entertained audiences for over three decades now. But what are the movies Tarantino himself considers the best of all time?

During a 2009 interview with Sky Movies to promote Inglorious Basterds, the director shared 20 of his favourite films that have been released since his first foray into filmmaking in 1992. Sitting at the top of that pile, he names the 2000 Japanese feature Battle Royale as his all-time favourite film. The shocking film gained a cult following for its intense violence, so the choice is fitting.

Tarantino’s list spans British comedy, Asian extreme, and American coming-of-ages as he names his top 20 films in alphabetical order. At number 14, Tarantino selects the 1999 Wachowski-directed sci-fi The Matrix, which he saw on its opening night. With an iconography as recognisable and celebrated as Tarantino’s, it’s another fitting pick. However, despite his love for the 1990s classic, he also shares his issues with the wider series.

Tarantino recalls: “There was a time, actually, that I would have considered The Matrix the official number two after Battle Royale. However, I have to say, that time was before Matrix two and three came and actually ruined the mythology for me.”

Detailing further, the director adds: “I can’t, frankly, I just can’t think about it the same way as I did before”.

The Matrix was followed by two sequels released six months apart in 2003, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both of which saw the Wachowskis at the helm again. Since then, Lana Wachowski directed a fourth follow-up film alone, The Matrix Resurrections, in 2021. After the critical and commercial success of the original, the sequels paled in comparison, garnering mixed critical reviews.

Tarantino concludes his feelings on the series by stating: “Even though it did ruin the mythology for me and actually moved the original Matrix down on my list… it didn’t obliterate it entirely. It still has to be top 20.”

Despite the disappointment of its sequels, The Matrix has remained an audience favourite due to its innovative camera use, political commentary and continued cultural relevance. Though they were anticlimactic and potentially unnecessary, the sequels have taken nothing away from the legacy of The Matrix.