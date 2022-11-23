Quentin Tarantino claims there are "no real movie stars" in today's Hollywood









Quentin Tarantino has claimed that there are “no real movie stars” in Hollywood in today’s era. Tarantino made the comments during an appearance on Tom Segura’s podcast while promoting his new book Cinema Speculation.

During the episode, Tarantino continued his attack on the Marvel Cinematic Universe that he has taken aim at over the last couple of weeks in particular. Tarantino made the case that the superhero characters themselves have become more famous and iconic than the actual actors who are portraying them.

“Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right?”

“Captain America is the star,” Tarantino added. “Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

The comments come in hot off the back of Tarantino’s other recent comments about the “Marvel-isation” of Hollywood. Last month he said that he would never direct a Marvel film even though the money would be an attractive prospect. He said, “You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.” He had also ascertained that the current Hollywood era is the “worst in history.”

Tarantino is also set to retire from filmmaking after his next movie. “I’ve been doing it for a long time,” he said. “I’ve been doing it for 30 years. It’s time to wrap up the show. I’m an entertainer; I want to leave you wanting more.”

“I don’t want to work to diminishing returns,” he added. “I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch, I’m already feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now, and that’s exactly what happens.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.