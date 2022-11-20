Quentin Tarantino says it's "time to wrap up" his film career









Quentin Tarantino has been open about his plans to sunset his film career. Now, the Pulp Fiction director has explained why he’ll be quitting Hollywood after his next movie, which will mark his 10th feature film.

Speaking to CNN, Tarantino said: “I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve been doing it for 30 years. It’s time to wrap up the show. I’m an entertainer, I want to leave you wanting more. I don’t want to work to diminishing returns. I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch, I’m already feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now, and that’s exactly what happens.”

Tarantino’s latest film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie and tells the story of a formerly successful TV western actor and his stunt double grappling with life in a changing Hollywood.

His final feature has been the subject of much speculation. When asked by CNN what he thought the film would be about, he said: “I don’t know what it’ll be at all. I’m not a giant hurry to make my last movie. Right now I don’t even know what a movie is, is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie? Because my last movie opened up in 3,000 theatres and played all over the world for a couple of months.”

Tarantino recently reflected on the changing face of cinema on his The Video Archives podcast. “Even though the ‘80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned – I do feel that ‘80s cinema is, along with the ‘50s, the worst era in Hollywood history,” he said. “Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!”

The director went on to bemoan the dominance of Marvel, arguing that Hollywood is overly dependent on superhero franchises and big-budget blockbusters. The director has previously attacked the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dubbing Marvel directors “hired hands”.