Quentin Tarantino: 'The current era of Hollywood is the worst ever'









Director Quentin Tarantino has made yet another unsparing statement about the film industry, commenting on what he believes is its downfall. Speaking on Roger Avary’s The Video Archives Podcast, the Kill Bill director shared his strong views after discussing the 1983 film Star 80. The movie is directed by Bob Fosse and is a biographical drama.

Reflecting on the current state of cinema and its progression through the decades, he claimed: “Even though the ‘80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever–at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned”.

The director then followed this with a sweeping criticism, stating: “I do feel that ‘80s cinema is, along with the ‘50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!”

This “current era” is obsessed and dependent on superhero franchises and other big-budget blockbusters. Tarantino has previously attacked the Marvel Cinematic Universe by stating they are made by “hired hands”.

Tarantino then proposed a silver lining to this decline in filmmaking. He argued that the frequent and similar pictures give “the ones that don’t conform, the ones that stand out from the pack” a promising spotlight for those who search for them.

If there is one film decade that Tarantino favours, it’s the 1970s. His 2012 top ten list for Sight & Sound features eight films from the ‘70s. The director gives out more critical opinions on film in his new book ‘Cinema Speculation’.