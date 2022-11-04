Quentin Tarantino claims directors “can't wait for the day” superhero movies lose popularity









American director Quentin Tarantino, who is responsible for many modern classics such as Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, has caused some waves in film discourse following his strong-minded statements on some of contemporary film’s most popular additions.

The filmmaker has recently released a book titled, Cinema Speculation and is currently engaging in a book tour in support of it. However, Tarantino has also made the time to share with the Los Angeles Times some hidden opinions a lot of filmmakers allegedly hold about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The MCU has dominated the film industry since its introduction in 2008 with Iron Man. The films are some of the most anticipated and highest-grossing in the last decade, with Avengers: Endgame being the highest-grossing film of all time. The top five in this list are also Marvel movies.

However, as beloved and popular as these superhero films are, their status in Hollywood has been challenged by some profound and acclaimed filmmakers, such as Martin Scorsese, who branded them as “not real cinema”.

Tarantino is looking to join Scorsese in this opinion, having stated that directors in the MCU are simply “hired hands”. This branding doesn’t exactly imply they are creative auteurs with a passion for filmmaking as an art. Whenever asked about this type of filmmaking, the Kill Bill director emphasises that he has no time to assume such a role.

In Cinema Speculation, Tarantino makes the overall claim that today’s filmmakers “can’t wait for the day” superhero movies fall off and become unpopular. He even compares this vision to how 1960s directors celebrated the decline of studio musicals.

The director told the L.A. Times that such comments are “snarky little asides out of the corner of my mouth.”