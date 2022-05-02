Quentin Tarantino names his favourite stoner comedies of all time









There has been a gradual increase in the socio-cultural acceptance of marijuana due to more awareness about the falsities of the anti-weed propaganda as well as the legalisation of marijuana in many places around the world. A major reason behind the popularisation of cannabis culture is undoubtedly the prevalence of stoner comedies in pop culture.

While many films involving marijuana usage were often marketed as anti-drug movies (including the famous 1936 film Reefer Madness), even those that preached against weed have been warmly accepted by future generations of stoners as hilarious self-parodies. With time, the genre kept garnering more attention and love.

Popular projects such as Pineapple Express and The Big Lebowski have become important parts of popular culture for various reasons. In fact, some fans of The Big Lebowski were so mesmerised by the stoner philosophy of the film’s central figure – The Dude – that they even started a religion based on him.

As it turns out, Quentin Tarantino is also a fan of the genre and actually loves stoner comedies. Not only that, he even named multiple stoner comedies in a list of his favourite films of the 1990s and the 2000s. He placed these comedies alongside the likes of other iconic productions such as The Matrix and Fight Club.

In his own films, Tarantino formulated a unique aesthetic framework through which he contextualised drug use and substance abuse (most famously in Pulp Fiction). Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights was on Tarantino’s list and while that film explores the horrors of cocaine, it was followed by a mention of Richard Linklater’s iconic stoner comedy.

Titled Dazed and Confused, Linklater’s 1993 masterpiece is an essential coming-of-age classic which is a manifestation of the iconic slacker philosophy that is evident in many of Linklater’s works. An indispensable cult gem, the film follows the unbridled hedonism of the last days of school.

Tarantino also included the 1995 film Friday as one of his favourite stoner comedies of all time. Co-writers Ice Cube and DJ Pooh came up with this comedy classic because they were extremely frustrated with the popular depiction of Black neighbourhoods in American films which were characterised by violence and crime.

While explaining the legacy of the film, director F. Gary Gray said: “I think it’s because no matter where you’re from, you can identify with those characters. Everyone can identify with the bully, the neighbourhood beauty that you had a crush on, and the trouble-making friend. It’s the same as Leave it to Beaver, if you look at what is familiar.”

