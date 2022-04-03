Quentin Tarantino asked Lady Gaga to use ‘Kill Bill’ prop in her music video









The music videos made for Lady Gaga’s early formative hits’ Paparazzi’ and ‘Telephone’ were two of her most intriguing productions to date. Both videos were intentionally similar in their style and were made in collaboration with Swedish film director Jonas Åkerlund.

“There was this really amazing quality in ‘Paparazzi,’ where it kind of had this pure pop music quality, but at the same time, it was a commentary on fame culture,” Gaga explained in a 2010 interview. “In its own way, even at certain points working with Jonas really achieved this high art quality in the way that it was shot.”

Gaga continued, explaining that she had intended the visual production for the ‘Telephone’ to be similar to that of ‘Paparazzi’ to give it the same classy depth. “I wanted to do the same thing with [the ‘Telephone’] video — take a decidedly pop song, which on the surface has a quite shallow meaning, and turn it into something deeper,” she said. Gaga wanted the ‘Telephone’ video to make a strong statement on young people in the US and their relationships with technology.

The music video made for ‘Telephone’ seems to share its general aesthetic with that of a classic Quentin Tarantino movie. In 2010, Gaga discussed the connections between Tarantino and the ‘Telephone’ production. “There certainly is a Tarantino-inspired quality in the video,” she said. “I mostly love the way he uses different forms to create something new.”

The legendary film director became an admirer of Gaga’s work early on in her career. By 2009, the two had become well acquainted and were having lunch together while Gaga was making the video for ‘Telephone’. During said lunch, Tarantino asked Gaga if she wanted to use the famous “Pussy Wagon” car that Uma Thurman had driven in his 2003 movie Kill Bill: Volume 1.

Gaga described how she was lucky enough to have Tarantino directly involved in the ongoing production following their lunch date. “[Tarantino’s] direct involvement in the video came from him lending me the Pussy Wagon,” Gaga said. “We were having lunch one day in Los Angeles, and I was telling him about my concept for the video, and he loved it so much he said, ‘You gotta use the Pussy Wagon!'”

The car appears in multiple scenes during the music video for Lady Gaga’s ‘Telephone’, which can be viewed below.