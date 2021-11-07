Uma Thurman almost died while making Quentin Tarantino film 'Kill Bill'









Quentin Tarantino is considering ending his career on a high note and as he has admitted on multiple occasions, and his final project might just be the third instalment in the iconic Kill Bill series. A pioneering addition to the genre of arthouse action, Kill Bill has remained a favourite of newer generations of audiences despite all the years that have passed since the release of the first two films.

Tarantino has been planning the sequel for a while now, having announced his intentions for this project back in 2015. However, after the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the acclaimed director has been giving it some serious thought and has even outlined potential details about the film’s plot as well as casting choices while talking about Kill Bill 3.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino explained in an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

Although Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman hashed out the details of the first film in a collaborative effort, there were a few conflicts between the creative partners on set. One particular incident ensured that they did not talk for a long period of time. According to Thurman, she felt that she was being dehumanised “to the point of death” when Tarantino forced her to drive a stunt car herself.

Thurman recalled: “Quentin came in my trailer and didn’t like to hear no, like any director. He was furious because I’d cost them a lot of time. But I was scared. He said: ‘I promise you the car is fine. It’s a straight piece of road. Hit 40 miles per hour or your hair won’t blow the right way and I’ll make you do it again.’ But that was a deathbox that I was in. The seat wasn’t screwed down properly. It was a sand road and it was not a straight road.”

This directorial call backfired because Thurman got into a terrible accident which almost killed her. Of course, she was naturally furious about the whole debacle, later blaming Tarantino for a murder attempt. However, the director was angry as well because, in his mind, he was trying to fulfil his artistic vision. Thurman ended up in the hospital due to the significant injuries she sustained.

The actress revealed: “The steering wheel was at my belly and my legs were jammed under me. I felt this searing pain and thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to walk again.’ When I came back from the hospital in a neck brace with my knees damaged and a large massive egg on my head and a concussion, I wanted to see the car and I was very upset. Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn’t feel he had tried to kill me.”

Thurman also insisted that the accident was one of the worst things that ever happened to her. “Harvey assaulted me but that didn’t kill me,” she added. “What really got me about the crash was that it was a cheap shot. I had really always felt a connection to the greater good in my work with Quentin and most of what I allowed to happen to me and what I participated in was kind of like a horrible mud wrestle with a very angry brother.”

