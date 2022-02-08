Uma Thurman said initially no to wearing the famous ‘Kill Bill’ tracksuit









There has been a lot of talk about the Kill Bill franchise because Quentin Tarantino has announced that he is currently working on the final film of his career. On multiple occasions, he has even teased his fans and audiences worldwide by claiming that it was perfectly possible for him to revisit the legacy of Kill Bill with a new instalment.

According to Tarantino, the latest venture would jump forward 20 years into the future from the events of the last film and envision a world of peace and tranquility for the Bride and her daughter Bebe. However, things get complicated when that serenity is completely destroyed and the two are thrust back into the action.

Tarantino already entered into talks with a number of top stars to make sure that this project was on the right path. He has floated the idea of casting Maya Hawke and Zendaya in the new film, with the latter already garnering a lot of attention and critical acclaim for her fantastic lead performance in the new season of Euphoria.

Uma Thurman, meanwhile, had a bad experience while making Kill Bill because Tarantino had forced her into a stunt car which almost ended up killing her – but Tarantino remains excited about casting Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke in this final project. Recently, Thurman even spoke about the iconic tracksuit she wore in the films.

“I really didn’t want to wear the yellow tracksuit,” she said on The Graham Norton Show. “I had just had my son and anyone that has just had a baby is not going to want to wear a skin-tight onesie, they would have a lot of anxiety. So, there was a lot of training, a lot of work, and a lot of brilliant costume work [to] recreate the look of Bruce Lee while covering my belly.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.