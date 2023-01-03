Quentin Tarantino and Ana de Armas among Golden Globe presenters









The 80th Golden Globes ceremony is set to take place on January 10th 2023, with Variety announcing Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Billy Porter and Jamie Lee Curtis among the first group of presenters.

Furthermore, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan, Ana Gasteyer, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, and Niecy Nash-Betts are also billed to present awards at the ceremony. The prestigious event will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, who recently won a Primetime Emmy Award for writing Rothaniel.

Variety also reported that it is likely that certain nominees will be present, such as Austin Butler (Elvis), Steven Speilberg (The Fabelmans), Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave), Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday).

The Golden Globes have been criticised over the past two years for their lack of diversity and unethical business practices. Actor Brendan Fraser has spoken out against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the ceremony’s host, leading to his refusal to attend despite a Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture nomination for his role in The Whale. Furthermore, Scarlett Johansson has criticised the association’s sexism in the past, calling for a “step back” from the awards.

However, we will have to wait and see which actors and filmmakers will appear at the ceremony next week, as the Golden Globes have promised extensive reform.