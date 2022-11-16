Brendan Fraser will not attend the Golden Globes: "My mother didn't raise a hypocrite"









Brendan Fraser has announced that he will not attend the Golden Globes ceremony in January even if he is nominated for an award. Fraser is said to be in the running for several awards this season for his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

Fraser told GQ: “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate. It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

As to the history that Fraser has with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in 2018, he shared a disturbing allegation against Philip Berk, the ex-president of the HFPA (the group that organises the Golden Globes), of sexually assaulting him in 2003. Berk subsequently denied the allegation.

Following Fraser’s claim, the HFPA stated: “The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behaviour described in this article.” However, after they said they would investigate, the HFPA concluded that Berk had touched Frasers “as a joke and not as a sexual advance”.

Fraser said of the organisation: “I knew they would close ranks. I knew they would kick the can down the road. I knew they would get ahead of the story. I knew that I certainly had no future with that system as it was.” After the incident, Fraser retreated, and after the original 2018 article came out, he began to hear from several people who had hadn’t talked to in years and began to worry if he’d opened up an unnecessary can of worms.

The HFPA said that they would be reviewing protocols and initiating reforms. However, when Fraser was asked if he believed anything would change, he replied: “At the moment, no. Maybe time will tell if they’re going to. I don’t know what they’re going to do. I don’t know.” But even if he is nominated for an award, he certainly won’t be attending the Golden Globes in January.