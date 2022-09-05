Brendan Fraser and Darren Aronofsky film 'The Whale' gets seven-minute ovation in Venice









The last decade has been extremely difficult for Brendan Fraser, who struggled with various personal issues and was shunned by Hollywood after being sexually assaulted by Philip Berk – an influential executive. However, it seems like Fraser has solidified his comeback with his performance in the new Darren Aronofsky film The Whale.

With recent collaborations with Steven Soderbergh and Martin Scorsese, The Whale is another excellent addition to Fraser’s growing illustrious body of post-hiatus gems. In Aronofsky’s latest project, Fraser stars as a 600-pound man who tries to get back into his teenage daughter’s life after abandoning his family.

“I looked different in those days,” Fraser reflected. “My journey to where I am now has been to explore as many characters as I can. And this [film] presented the biggest challenge to me, and that’s what I wanted. By far and away, I think that Charlie is the most heroic man I’ve ever played. Because his superpower is to see the good in others and bring that out in them. And in that process, he’s on his journey of salvation.”

The film received a seven-minute standing ovation which brought Fraser to tears. While talking about the character, he added: “I think it’s poetic that the trauma he carries is manifest in the physical weight of his body. I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way. I developed muscles I did not know that I had.”

When asked about his current approach to films, Fraser responded: “I’m just trying to stay in the today. So I guess all I have to deal with [right now] is your good selves, for the most part. Thank you for the warm reception. I’m looking forward to how this film will make a deep impression on everyone, much as it has on me.”

Watch Fraser’s reaction below.

Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the #Venezia79 six-minute standing ovation for #TheWhale. pic.twitter.com/y4l10ZFWQa — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022