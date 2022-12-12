







The nominations for the Golden Globes 2023 are in, and there is a lot to be excited about. Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Isherin has earned no less than eight nominations, including best picture. Everything All at Once, meanwhile, has recieved six nominations, while The Fabelmans and Babylon have earned five.

When it comes to TV, Abbott Elementary is the leader of the pack, having earned five nominations, including best TV series and best actress in a TV series for Quinta Brunson. TV comedy-drama White Lotus is also up for awards.

Other films on the list include Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and Daniel Craig’s Glass Onion, which will go up against the likes of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Tár, which earned Cate Blanchett a nomination for best actress in a film drama.

The organisers of the Golden Globes are currently trying to claw back some of the award show’s reputation after it was boycotted by A-listers and studios on account of the event’s lack of diversity. This year’s list of nominations is remarkably thin on the ground when it comes to female directors. Indeed, the Globes failed to nominate a single female director or a best picture directed by a woman. You can see the full list of nominations below.

Golden Globes 2023: full list of nominations

Film

Best film: musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best film: drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best original score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best non-English language film

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best actor – musical or comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best original song

‘Carolina’, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

‘Ciao Papa’, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

‘Hold My Hand’, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

‘Lift Me Up, Tems,’ Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black ‘Panther: Wakanda Forever)

‘Naatu Naatu’, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best actress in a drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Best actress in a musical or comedy

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor in a drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Television

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best limited series or TV movie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks