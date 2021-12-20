Queen's Brian May catches Covid-19 at party









Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a small birthday celebration. Everyone’s favourite animal lover says that he simply “made a mistake”.

taking to his Instagram account, May shared his thoughts in a duo of video messages titled ‘Life After The Double Red Line’, invoking the sign of a positive lateral flow test. May disclosed that he and his wife, actress Anita Dobson, attended a friend’s party, believing they were “in a safe bubble”.

“It’s kind of ironic for me,” he opined, claiming to have been “incredibly careful” over the rest of the pandemic. The guitar hero told fans that he is currently feeling “truly horrible” after testing positive with “the worst flu you can imagine”.

“Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,” he wrote accompanied by a photo of his positive lateral flow test. “And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale.”

He appended: “PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas.”

Discussing the party, May explained how last Saturday, he and Dobson thought going to the birthday lunch would be no problem as everyone there would be triple jabbed and that a lateral flow test accompanied everyone.

However, the Queen legend has lamented that the risk was not worth taking. “It seemed like a safe situation. You have your negative tests, so what could possibly go wrong?” he said. “The new variant seems to be so incredibly transmissible that I’m not even sure that would have been safe – this thing is spreading at such an alarming rate.”

The Omicron variant has spread like wildfire across the globe, and last week saw new measures imposed upon the UK, with rumours of more restrictions gaining more traction with each passing day. This is a developing story.

