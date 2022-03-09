Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova on Putin's Ukraine invasion: "He is insane"









Nadya Tolokonnikova of the band Pussy Riot has spoken out against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in a new interview, and the artist has some choice words for him.

Starting off to describe where she’s coming from, she explains, “Putin just signed a law that said you’re going to get 15 years in jail for even discussing the war in Ukraine. You cannot even call it a war, you have to call it a special military operation.”

However, it doesn’t seem that this is enough to stop Tolokonnikova, who is no stranger to run-ins with the law, after having been arrested and charged with the rest of her bandmates in 2012 on charges of “premeditated hooliganism performed by an organized group of people motivated by religious hatred or hostility” and spending two years in Serbian prison for criticising Putin.

She goes on to say, “I’m in a panic, I’m crying every day. I don’t think it was in any sense necessary, I don’t think it was in any sense logical. It wasn’t something that had to happen, it’s a disaster that will end thousands of people’s lives. I’m freaking out.”

However, even with this anxiety, the artist urges, “I’m personally convinced that in situations like this, activism is the only thing that can keep you sane. Just looking at disasters and tragedies and not doing anything about it is really detrimental for the world, but also it slowly destroys you and makes you feel helpless.”

In addition to her comments, Tolokonnikova also launched a new series of NFTs to support the relief effort in Ukraine, which have raised upwards of £5million already. She says, “We felt, me and my friends in crypto, that we had to react somehow.”

Pussy Riot are also staying active as a musical act amid all of this, dropping their new song ‘Laugh It Off’ on International Women’s Day. Although this might be a lot on their plate, the Russian feminist punk group have proven time and time again just how much they can handle.

You can check out their new song ‘Laugh It Off’ here.