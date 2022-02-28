Pussy Riot direct crypto funds Ukrainian aid groups









Nadya Tolokonnikova, of the political punk band Pussy Riot, has teamed up with Trippy Labs and PleasrDAO to sell NFTs in a bid to raise funds for Ukrainian aid groups supporting civilians caught up in the conflict.

The project titled Ukraine DAO looks to sell 10,000 NFTs of the Ukrainian flag minted with the cryptocurrency Ethereum generating much-needed aid for the civilians caught up in the Russian invasion.

The first auction was launched on Saturday (February 26th), and it is set to run for 72 hours with further launches planned in the future.

Pussy Riot star Tolokonnikova spoke about the project with Decrypt and explained that they chose the national flag “because it’s not about any specific artists or aesthetics—it’s about something much bigger than all of us, it’s a pure gesture of solidarity.”

Adding: “Activism is the only reason I joined Web3. Now, when I’m so deeply ashamed of my government, I simply have to try to help Ukrainians.”

All proceeds will benefit Return Alive Foundation and NGO Proliska. Benevolent and innovative, the project shows how culture can help out even in times when art seems redundant.