Pulp drummer Nick Banks says upcoming tour will please “deep cut obsessives”









Last year, Britpop legends Pulp revealed that they would be reuniting for a string of live shows in 2023. The band will begin their tour at Bridlington Spa on May 26th, marking their first live performance since 2012.

Pulp will continue their tour through June, stopping off in London, Dublin, Cardiff, Scarborough and their hometown Sheffield, where they’ll play two nights at the Utilita Arena.

British indie favourites Wet Leg will be joining Pulp for the London and Sheffield legs of the tour, and Richard Hawley, who was once in the band, will join them in their hometown, too.

The Jarvis Cocker-led band will also headline multiple festivals this summer, such as TRNSMT, Isle of Wight Festival and Latitude.

Ahead of Pulp’s live dates, drummer Nick Banks has taken to Twitter to get fans excited about the gigs. He wrote, “Hey folks, great to hear what you are hoping to experience in just over 5 weeks. Now, I can’t reveal any of the tracks that are due to be played, just to say that we will not be able to please everyone, but you WILL leave happy (I hope).”

He added that “even the deep cut obsessives will love it.” In the replies, fans have shared their excitement for the gigs. One user Tweeted, “Glastonbury. Talk to me.” This prompted a mysterious response from Banks, “Somewhere[.] In a field in Somerset.” Now, many fans believe this to be a hint that Pulp will surprise festival-goers at Worthy Farm later this year.

