TRNSMT announce Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 as headliners for 2023









TRNSMT festival have announced Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 will be descending upon Glasgow Green next summer.

Pulp, who have also announced plans for a full-reunion tour in 2023, will top the bill on the Friday with George Ezra, Niall Horan, and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott also announced for the same day. Meanwhile, Sam Fender will headline the Saturday following performances by Kasabian, Aitch, Inhaler and more.

The final day of TRNSMT will be headlined by The 1975, who recently scored their fifth consecutive number-one album with Being Funny In A Foreign Language. They’ll be joined by Royal Blood, Becky Hill, Ashnikko, The Kooks, and Jamie Webster.

Speaking of his headline slot, Fender said: “Glasgow is genuinely one of my favourite cities in the world to play, the crowd’s always so up for it. We’ve always loved playing TRNSMT and can’t believe we’re finally going to be headlining it next year. It’s gonna be huge, see you there.”

Geoff Ellis, festival director at TRNSMT, said: “After the success of this summer’s sell-out event, we are excited to launch 2023’s line-up. It’s one of our biggest yet, led by festival legends Pulp, Glasgow’s adopted Geordie Sam Fender and returning previous headliners The 1975, George Ezra, and Kasabian along with some new and established names, with plenty more acts still to be announced including some of the best emerging talent on offer.”

Reassuringly, he also added: “We know that while everyone is feeling the squeeze from rising prices, there’s an unwavering demand for live music. We’ve made the decision to keep our weekend general admission tickets at the same price as last year for the initial on-sale and it’s important to us that experiencing the thrill and excitement of live music is accessible to as many people as possible.”

The event takes place from July 7th to 9th, with presale tickets available from 9am on November 3rd ahead of the general sale at 9am the following day.

IT’S FINALLY HERE!!!⚡️💥



Your first artists have been revealed for 2023.



Sign up to our database for TRNSMT presale from 9am on 3rd Nov @ThreeUK's presale starts 9am on 2nd Nov on the Three+ app.

General on sale starts from 9am on 4th Nov



SIGN UP ⇾ https://t.co/6dTaY734OZ pic.twitter.com/Z9C5UL0iLn — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) October 28, 2022