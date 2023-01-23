Public Image Ltd. drop lyric video for new song 'Hawaii'









Public Image Ltd. have issued a music video for their new single ‘Hawaii’. The track was released earlier this month as the song the post-punk legends would take to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest if they make it through the Irish selection process.

On February 3rd, Public Image Ltd. are set to take part in the competition to represent Ireland in the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest. Through the RTÉ player, fans worldwide can watch the competition from 9:30pm GMT on Ireland’s The Late Late Show, and see whether John Lydon manages to be victorious.

‌’Hawaii’ arrived as a notably personal track that Lydon wrote as a poignant love letter for his wife Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s. Back in 2020, Lydon revealed that he had abandoned a PiL album in order to provide care for her.

“It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” Lydon said of the new song, adding: “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

The new release will also be released as a limited edition 7″ vinyl later this year. The band have also teased the arrival of a new full-length album for 2023, and further details are expected over the coming weeks.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool in May. The Beatles’ hometown beat Glasgow to take over hosting duties on behalf of Ukraine. Eurovision organisers decided that Ukraine was not safe to host with the ongoing conflict following the Russian invasion.

The new single comes just over two months following the death of the band’s guitarist Keith Levene. “Rest in Peace Keith Levene,” Lydon posted on his Twitter accounts after the news broke. “Condolences to his family and loved ones from everyone at PiL Official.”

Watch the brand new lyric video for PiL’s ‘Hawaii’ below.