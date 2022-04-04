Prince’s weird obsession with mustard









When music or film stars reach the dizzying heights of their peak fame and riches, it’s easy to picture them in our mind’s eye as feasting on a banquet of caviar and quail’s eggs. However, in reality, it turns out that this is often not the case. Famously, David Bowie had a phase in the mid-1970s during the height of his battle with a cocaine addiction, where he only had an appetite for milk and peppers. Needless to say, this had a detrimental effect on the Starman’s health, and his weight dropped below 100 pounds. Bowie wasn’t alone in his culinary abnormalities; his pop rival of the late 1970s and ‘80s, Prince, also had some pretty funky stuff going on in his fridge.

In 2009, Prince went for dinner with a writer from SPIN magazine. The writer was casually gathering information for an article to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Purple Rain. In the writer’s article, they detailed that the pair had visited a budget chain restaurant by Prince’s choice. It was reported that Prince had decided to go for the spaghetti, which he paired with an orange juice on the side. The singer had said that this was “one of his favourite meals”.

A simple spaghetti and OJ combo wasn’t the only unexpected food fetish of Prince’s. He once explained that he was a sucker for a pack of Dunkaroos. These are chocolate and frosting snacks sold in the US that aren’t usually associated with adults. Prince admitted that he didn’t know why he liked them. “They’re just good,” he said, “Sometimes you want a food that is comfortable and takes you back. For me, it’s those crazy little kangaroo crackers.”

While children’s crackers aren’t the strangest thing to have an obsession with, it is most certainly a little odd to choose yak’s milk over regular cow’s milk. The pop star explained that his alternative choice of milk was a winning pairing for Chex cereal and contributes to a clear mind and healthier skin. According to Prince, yak’s milk was “TOO AMAZING!”

The final stop on our strange tour of Prince’s pantry takes us to his weird obsession with mustard. Most of us will enjoy a bit of mustard to compliment a meal on occasion and will have one variety, or possibly two if we’re pushing the boat out. Prince, however, boasted an armoury of 18 different varieties of mustard in his refrigerator with brands from across the globe, from Germany to Texas.

When asked about the collection, he explained that he didn’t actively collect mustard, but “yeah there’s a lot in there,” referring to his fridge. He felt that “the raspberry kind” was the best, but admitted that “you wouldn’t expect it, but that’s how it goes.”

