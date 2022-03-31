‘Prince and the Revolution: Live’ deluxe vinyl release announced









It has just been announced that Prince’s live concert film Prince and The Revolution: Live is set to be remastered for a vinyl reissue.

The late pop star’s concert took place at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, on March 30th, 1985, and was part of the legendary ‘Purple Rain Tour’. The show was broadcast live internationally via satellite at the time and was later released on video and audio recordings as Prince and The Revolution Live.

Prince’s estate has partnered with Legacy Recordings to re-release the film across all of the usual media. Audio copies will be sold as vinyl (3xLP), CD (2xCD) and across streaming services, while the film version will be available on Blu-ray and select streaming platforms. The re-release can be pre-ordered here.

The official release of the remastered edition is set for June 3rd. Prince and The Revolution: Live has been remixed from the original 2” multitrack master reels, while the film has been digitally enhanced for the Blu-ray release with selectable stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos sound.

Chris James, Prince’s recording engineer in the latter part of his career, remixed the source audio, which was recently discovered in Prince’s Paisley Park vault.

A special limited collector’s edition will also be sold from June 3rd. It will include three coloured LPs, two CDs, a Blu-ray video, a 44-page book (complete with never-before-seen photos of the Purple Rain Tour), new liner notes highlighting stories and memories from all five members of The Revolution. A limited-edition 24 x 36 poster will also be available from the official Prince Store.

Alongside the announcement yesterday (March 30th), came a restored clip from Prince and The Revolution: Live of Prince and his band performing the show’s opener, ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, which can be seen below.

“Listening back to that Syracuse show, I’m like, wow, we sound like a freight train just coming out of nowhere,” The Revolution’s BrownMark said in a statement. “That was powerful. I’ve been to a lot of concerts, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”