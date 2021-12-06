Prince William reveals his love for AC/DC song 'Thunderstruck'









Perennial man of the people, Prince William, shocked the public this weekend when he revealed himself to be a fan of Scottish/Aussie rockers, AC/DC. The Prince has said that their 1990 juggernaut ‘Thunderstruck’ gets him through the Monday morning blues.

The information comes as part of the Prince’s upcoming interview on Time To Walk, a new podcast serial that is being delivered with Apple’s Fitness+ app. The full episode is released today Monday, December 6th, and will be aired sporadically on Apple Music 1 over the next month.

During the episode, William walks listeners around the Royal family’s vast Sandringham Estate in North Norfolk. When discussing his morning routine, he explained that he’s a big fan of an anthem to get him going. Per a report in Blabbermouth, he said: “There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, ‘Thunderstruck’.”

The Prince explained: “I have to say the first time I put it on, and I’ve heard it a million times now, I was kind of, like, ‘Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning. But now, when I listen to it, it’s the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone.”

He noted that the song has an uplifting quality, that makes it impossible not to react positively to. Elsewhere in the show, William admitted he’s a fan of Tina Tuner‘s 1989 hit ‘The Best’, and that his young family all “enjoy a solid tune.”

In his eye-opening account of his family’s life, William also explained how it’s a regular morning occurrence for Charlotte and George to fight over the morning’s music selection.

Hilariously, however, the Duke of Cambridge did explain that his three children are all in agreement over one song, Shakira‘s 2010 mega-hit ‘Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)’. Released for that year’s FIFA World Cup, the song is one of the children’s go-to’s at the minute, providing the family with a youthful pouring of pure joy.

Listen to ‘Thunderstruck’ live below.