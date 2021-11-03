Shakira says no one helped her during wild boar attack









Shakira vs. Wild Boards Part II: The Reckoning.

Back in September, Shakira posted a number of videos on her Instagram Stories about being attacked by a wild boar while walking through a park in Barcelona. Today, during an interview as part of the current cover story of Glamour magazine, the singer elaborated on the attack.

“I was taking my son Milan for a walk in the park, and I got him a little ice cream,” Shakira explained. “We sat on one of those park benches, and we were just minding our own business. And then two huge wild boars came from the back and ambushed [us] and took my purse.”

“And I was like, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, my God!’ and screaming, because they were taking it away, with my phone in it, my car keys, everything! Like they could understand me! And people were just watching, and they weren’t doing anything!”

“They started digging inside my purse… Obviously, my son’s sandwich was inside the purse, so that’s why they were so interested. So they took the sandwich and walked away and left my purse. It was wild.”

Shame on you, Barcelona. I would have thought that Shakira would have been someone worth saving. Is there any kind of secret resentment stemming from the fact that Shakira is actually Colombian? Is there a cultural divide here? Let’s not poke that potential wasp’s nest, I’m out of my depth on this one.

But, if you will, a few questions:

Did Shakira inadvertently just reveal she can communicate with wild animals? Does that make me listen to ‘She Wolf’ differently?

This was all over a sandwich? Could the boars smell it from the woods?

Was this all a set-up so Shakira could tell this story and end it with a pun?

There’s still so much we’ll never know. Hopefully, this is not the end of the Shakira vs. Wild Boars saga – I smell a Lifetime miniseries in the future. Sometimes these shows just write themselves.