Shakira says wild boars attacked her and stole her purse







I am going to make a gigantic leap of faith and say that our reach here at Far Out doesn’t often extend to the outer depths of Latin Europe. If we do have Spanish readers, my apologies, and my additional apologies for being woefully ignorant on what is currently the biggest threat to Barcelona’s delicate grasp on societal law and order: wild boars.

Barcelona, the autonomous region of Catalonia, and perhaps the entire country of Spain, has a wild boar problem. The animals have invaded cities and public spaces due to being drawn out of their natural habitats and into the trash often left behind by humans. They occasionally approach and provoke humans, and the latest victim of this boar-led violence is apparently pop star Shakira.

Yesterday, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer took to Instagram to share the harrowing tale of having to fight off two wild boards that approached her and her son during a walk through a Barcelona park on Wednesday. Shakira claims that the boars took her purse with her belongings in it, with the singer having to defend her son Milan and retrieve the bag afterwards.

“Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” Shakira said on one of her Instagram stories (the translation is courtesy of the BBC). “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything. Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

The facts about wild boars that the BBC have included in their coverage of the Shakira story are wild. Some highlights include:

A conservative estimate that there are around 10 million wild boars throughout the European continent

A story about how one police officer in Barcelona attempted to take charge of the problem himself and shot at a boar with his service revolver, but missed and hit his partner instead

A story about police officers in Rome who shot a family of wild boar in front of children at a playground with tranquiliser darts and gave them (the boars, not the children) lethal injections

A factoid that hunters in Berlin have killed thousands of wild boars without a noticeable decline

The danger of wild boars varies depending on the size and temperament of the creatures, but I doubt that Shakira was too concerned about the animals’ temperament when she went full ‘She Wolf’ on their asses. This must truly make Barcelona the ‘Animal City’. No word on if Shakira needed any ‘Medicine (featuring Blake Shelton)’. OK I’m done. This many Shakira jokes should be ‘Illegal (featuring Carlos Santana)’.

Here’s the extremely unhelpful video showing Shakira’s dirty purse, plus some stock images of boars, because it’s a slow news day.

Comments