Primavera Sound to launch in South America with Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Travis Scott and Lorde









Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Travis Scott and Lorde are among those billed for the debut edition of Primavera Sound in South America later this year.

The three events are set to take place in Brazil, Chile and Argentina in November, with the star-studded bill also involving Jack White, Pixies, Interpol, Charli XCX, Beach House, Father John Misty, Phoebe Bridgers and Mitski.

Travis Scott’s appearance will mark his first return to a festival stage since the Astroworld tragedy last autumn. During Scott’s performance at the Texas festival last year, eight people were killed, and dozens more were injured after a lethal crowd surge incident.

The rapper has opted for a run of more intimate and private performances over the past few months, including a Coachella afterparty.

Primavera Sound São Paulo will take place from October 31st to November 6th at Distrio Anhembi. Primavera Sound in Santiago and Buenos Aires will both run concurrently between November 7th and 13th at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos and Parque de los Niños.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, Lorde and many more exciting acts are set to perform at the debut for Primavera Sound Los Angeles from September 16th-18th at the LA State Historic Park.

The original Primavera Barcelona is set to return this year across two weekends in June with appearances from the likes of The Strokes, Tame Impala, Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The festival is also running indoor gigs to bridge the gap between the two weekends with special appearances from Beck, Disclosure and Jamie xx among others.

See the full South American lineups below.

O lineup por dia do #PrimaveraSoundSaoPaulo também já está entre nós!🚀

Confira qual dia os seus artistas favoritos irão se apresentar e também os shows que acontecerão no #PrimaveraNaCidade 🎤🎶

Garanta seu ingresso: https://t.co/1uf8PQrtbg pic.twitter.com/ZJfdmncCK1 — Primavera Sound São Paulo (@PsSaopaulo) April 27, 2022

Este es el cartel completo de #PrimaveraSoundStgo

🗓️ 7 – 13 de noviembre 2022

Recuerda que se está llevando a cabo la venta general de abonos ahora mismo en @puntoticket https://t.co/m81sVowNZV pic.twitter.com/7vPSyPfuQU — Primavera Sound Santiago de Chile (@Primavera_STGO_) April 27, 2022

Do YOU wanna know?… ¡Este es el line up de #PrimaveraSoundBsAs!

¡Lo piden, lo tienen! 🔥

¿Estás preparado para vivir esta experiencia? pic.twitter.com/lu1h0NezR5 — Primavera Sound Buenos Aires (@PS_BuenosAires) April 27, 2022