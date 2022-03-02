Beach House’s 'Once Twice Melody' tops US album chart









The new Beach House album, Once Twice Melody, has reached the top spot on the American Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart this week. Billboard has reported that, of the 20,300 copies the band sold in the first week, over 70% of those came from vinyl sales.

The album marks the duo’s first self-produced album; it was broken down into four chapters that were released in segments over the four months prior to the full release last month. The five closing songs were therefore the only new material upon the album’s release.

The two-LP epic was recorded with a live string ensemble with David Campbell providing the arrangements. The album was largely mixed by Alan Moulder with additional mixing work from Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann.

Once Twice Melody marks the duo at their peak as musicians and arrangers and the sales figures certainly concur.

The band are currently on tour in support of the follow up to 2018’s 7 and are set to arrive in the UK and Ireland on May 21st with a show in Dublin for a run of four shows ending at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton on the 26th. After this, the group set off to continue the mammoth tour in Europe.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has recently taken to social media to hint that he is collaborating with Beach House. In a post on Instagram last weekend, the controversial pop star shared several photos of himself in the studio in the company of Beach House.

It appears that we will have to wait to see what might come of the strange collaboration; Beach House’s label Sup Pop has not been allowed to disclose any further information at this juncture.

Listen to the latest chapter of Beach House’s Once Twice Melody below.