Portishead digitise their entire archive









Bristol trip-hop legends Portishead have turned their entire archive digital, making it available to fans on all major streaming platforms.

They haven’t stopped there, either. Added to their music, the band has also uploaded HD versions of some of their iconic music videos, ‘Sour Times, ‘Wandering Star’, ‘Machine Gun’, and ‘All Mine’, which can be accessed on the band’s YouTube channel.

Geoff Barrow and Co. made the announcement on their Instagram account, writing: “Hello, our archive has now been digitised, and videos upgraded to HD. Available everywhere you normally get your music from, explore it as you like via the link in our bio.”

This year of increased activity has also seen Portishead return to the live setting for the first time in seven years. They appeared last month at the War Child UK benefit show for Ukraine in their native Bristol, which, by all accounts, was incredible.

The show was the first time the trio, comprised of Geoff Barrow, Beth Gibbons and Adrian Utley, had performed since their 2015 set at Benicàssim Festival in Spain, and for it, they played just five songs, ‘Mysterons’, ‘Wandering Star’ and ‘Roads’ from 1997’s Dummy, and ‘Magic Doors’ and ‘The Rip’ from their last album, 2008’s ‘Third’.

The band joined an all-star bill comprised of Bristol’s best acts, including IDLES, Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs, Willie J Healy, and Wilderman.

In what has been a busy year for the band, Geoff Barrow has recently featured in the new mental health documentary, Man Down, which also features takes from IDLES and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man. Directed by Gemma Jennison, the founder of the Man Down Programme, the film focuses on men working in the music industry and discusses difficult topics such as isolation, depression, and suicide.

