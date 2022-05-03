Watch Portishead perform their first concert in seven years









Trip-hop legends Portishead returned to the stage last night (May 2nd) for the first time since 2015. Their first performance in seven years came as part of the War Child UK benefit show for Ukraine at the O2 Academy in Bristol, alongside a stellar bill featuring some of the city’s best-loved and most exciting acts.

Portishead, comprised of Beth Gibbons, Geoff Barrow, Adrian Utley and Dave McDonald, made their last appearance at the 2015 edition of Benicàssim Festival, and in Bristol last night, they played five songs, ‘Mysterons’, ‘Wandering Star’, ‘Roads’, ‘Magic Doors’ and ‘The Rip’.

Headlining the event were punk heroes IDLES, and before the quintet closed proceedings, the audience were wowed by sets from Wilderman, Willie J Healy, Heavy Lungs, Katy J Pearson and Billy Nomates.

The show was announced last month, and tickets were only available through a £10 donation prize draw, with the winners chosen at random. Meanwhile, Far Out Magazine was in attendance, and highlights can be viewed through our Instagram account now.

All the profits from the concert will go to War Child UK as they assist with the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. Brilliantly, the UK government will match the funding and support the humanitarian cause in Yemen as the Middle Eastern country’s bloody civil war rumbles on.

When the show was announced, Portishead said: “We are really pleased to be able to support the people of Ukraine by performing a few songs at this event in collaboration with the amazing War Child charity”.

The War Child UK show in Bristol is not the first benefit concert held in aid of Ukraine. ITV held the Concert for Ukraine back in March, which saw the likes of Ed Sheeran and Manic Street Preachers take to the stage, raising over £12 million and counting. Meanwhile, the likes of Patti Smith, Arcade Fire and Franz Ferdinand have all performed at benefit shows recently.

In fact, the music world is doing all it can to help do its bit to help Ukraine counter the effects of Russia’s invasion. Goth rock legends The Cure have launched a unique new charity t-shirt, and Massive Attack has announced that they will sell off special artwork pieces to raise funds.

Watch Portishead perform in Bristol below.

.@Portisheadinfo are LIVE right now for the first time since 2015! There's still time to tune in. Donate £5 to watch > https://t.co/0AKyp8FJEu #WarChild @o2academybris pic.twitter.com/Dw9oRN7Hpg — War Child UK (@WarChildUK) May 2, 2022

