Watch Porno For Pyros reunite at Welcome To Rockville









Los Angeles alt-rock group Porno For Pyros reunited for their first full set in 24 years at the Welcome To Rockville event.

The band were a last-minute replacement for Jane’s Addiction, who were forced to drop out of the festival due to Dave Navarro’s “long bout with Covid,” as Perry Farrell wrote in a statement announcing the change of lineup.

The lineup for the night was Farrell alongside original members Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Mike Watt.

Farrell formed Porno for Pyros in the wake of Jane’s Addiction’s first breakup in the early 1990s, recruiting Jane’s Addiction drummer Perkins along with guitarist DiStefano and bassist Martyn LeNoble.

The band released two albums, 1993’s eponymous debut and 1996’s Good God’s Urge, with Mike Watt Replacing LeNoble halfway into the recording of the second album. Among Porno for Pyros’ Top 10 hits were ‘Cursed Female’, ‘Tahitian Moon’ and their signature classic, ‘Pets’.

The post-Jane’s Addiction group have reunited a couple of times over the past few years, most recently in 2020 for a Lollapalooza webcast, but they haven’t played a full live set together since 1998.

“The gang and the government are no different,” said Farrell in a statement. “That makes me one%. Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with Covid-19, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros featuring myself, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano and Mike Watt. We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsised it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore.”

The set went on as planned despite multiple cancellations at the festival throughout the weekend due to adverse weather conditions.

Watch some of the action in the below video clips.