Pixies to release new music next week









Pixies have suggested that new music could be on the way. Taking to Twitter on Friday (February 25th), the band shared a short video clip of what appears to be new music. In the caption, the band wrote: "Keep your eyes peeled next week for something new".

The news comes after Pixies announced that they’d been confirmed as headliners at Manchester’s Sounds Of The City 2022. The event is set to take place at the outdoor Castlefield Bowl venue, where the Boston group will deliver their headline set on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.

The event will also feature appearances from The Slow Readers Club and Klangstof, with the former saying that they were “delighted” to have been asked to join the line-up.

Elsewhere, Pixies were supposed to release their Live In Brixton box set back in January. Unfortunately, the group were forced to delay the release until February 25th. The eight-disc set chronicles Pixies’ sold-out reunion tour, which took place back in 2004 with four shows at London’s 02 Academy Brixton. The shows marked the band’s first live performances since their infamous split back in 1993.

Recalling the comeback shows, guitarist Joey Santiago said: “It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years. I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”

Pixies have also been confirmed as headliners for this year’s End Of The Road Festival. The group were originally pencilled in to play the 2020 edition before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They were also scheduled to play the 2021 edition, but travel restrictions made their long-awaited appearance impossible. Pixies will also appear at this year’s British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on July 8th.

Oh… before we go… keep your eyes peeled next week for something new 👀 pic.twitter.com/X2KXgrW8aK — PIXIES (@PIXIES) February 25, 2022