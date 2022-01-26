Bright Eyes, Fleet Foxes, and Khruangbin join Pixies at End Of The Road Festival 2022









Hold on to your hats, End Of The Road have just announced the final headliners for their 2022 festival: Bright Eyes, Fleet Foxes, and Khruangbin. The three acts will take to the stage at Larmer Tree Gardens for the much-anticipated end-of-summer festival, which this year will run from September 1st-4th. The trio will also be joined at the top of the bill by Pixies, who were confirmed as headliners back in September.

As if that wasn’t enough, this year’s festival will also see the likes of Aldous Harding, The Magnetic Fields, Yard Act, Black Midi, Perfume Genius, Greentea Peng, Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Weather Station, Lucy Dacus, Cassandra Jenkins and Kevin Morby.

Sharing in the excitement is End Of The Road co-founder Simon Taffe, who said: “I’m beyond excited about our 2022 line-up, which features artists we’ve been asking to play since 2006 and includes some of the greatest songwriters of all time in my opinion.”

He continued: “It really feels like this is the summer all festivals have been waiting for, a summer three years in the making for some. We have all been through a lot together and it feels good to be back, and to finally be able to dance with friends and artists from all over the world again.”

Attendees will also be able to catch sets from Tinariwen, Sudan Archives, Nilüfer Yanya and many many more. You can bag your End Of The Road Festival 2022 tickets here.