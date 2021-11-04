Pixies set to release ‘Live In Brixton’ box set









As anyone fortunate enough to be at the Pixies reunion shows in Brixton back in 2004 will tell you, rarely has a run of shows been more befitting of a bumper box set.

For the very first time, the recordings of the show have been made available and will be released on a whopping eight-disc set due for release on both vinyl and CD formats.

The recordings from the reunion tour have recently been remastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering who has previously worked on records for Blondie, The Specials and Elton John to name a few.

As per the press release, the vinyl box set is available in indie record store exclusive splattered version or a standard coloured collection reflecting each night of the shows.

As ever with modern box sets, no expense has been spared on the packaging which features all sorts of “silver foil”, “booklets” and “case-bound books”.

Guitarist Joey Santiago commented: It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years. I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”

Whilst Dave Lovering added: “Having played there in the past, the Brixton Academy was a familiar venue and the shows were a fantastic experience. When I opened with my Scientific Phenomenalist show, I was a Pixie opening for Pixies. I could do no wrong. But, I did! It was an absolute thrill, though, to present it there.”

