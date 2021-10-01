Bush Tetras announce huge new vinyl box set







Emerging from the explosion of the iconic New York CBGB scene, Bush Tetras represented one of the most creative proto-post-punk bands to come out of the second wave. Now, for fans and newcomers alike, their gilded back catalogue is set for a huge box set.

Rhythms and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras features 30 tracks that span three albums. And as is ever the case with these box sets, they are all presented with beautiful artwork. Both CD and 180-gram vinyl versions are available.

Alongside the music, the reissue also features a 46-page book chocked with exclusive images and essays from the likes of Thurston Moore and the Clash’s Topper Headon.

The box set is due to be available from November 12th via Wharf Cat. With remastered singles already filtering through which you can listen to below.

Unlike a lot of box sets, this particular reissue has an air of vitality to it owing to the fact that many of the tracks included were previously out of print, thus the reissue sees them remastered for the first time and welcomely available once again for aural delectation.

You can check out the newly remastered tracks below too.

Comments