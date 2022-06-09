Pixey shares new song 'Come Around (Sunny Day)'









Pixey - 'Come Around (Sunny Day)' 7.5

British indie-pop upstart Pixey has returned with her first new music of 2022. The Liverpool singer and multi-instrumentalist has come to bring the summer vibes on her latest single, ‘Come Around (Sunny Day)’.

If you weren’t hip to the kaleidoscopic pop sounds of Pixey’s awesome 2021 singles like ‘Take Me On’ and ‘Life In Stereo’, just go ahead and check those out right now. This is an artist custom made for summer fun and good times, so when she drops a song that’s literally about the warmest and sunniest time of the year, it’s an immediate must-listen.

“‘Come Around (Sunny Day)’ is a ’90s style summer tune I wrote around looped guitars and breakbeat samples,” Pixey said. “I wanted to create a tune with an upbeat vibe but with the lyrics keeping to a more anxious undertone. It’s about struggling to say what you mean when someone won’t hear you out – something I definitely relate to!”

Not terribly unlike Lauran Hibberd’s similarly ’90s-lite single ‘Still Running (5K)’, which was another awesome single from earlier this year, ‘Come Around (Sunny Day)’ embraces everything bright and shiny, from the classic lo-fi breakdown to heavenly harmonies. If you’re not exactly in the mood for a candy-coated blast of music, you could always key into the song’s lyrics, which contain just the right amount of uncertainty to give the track a bit of necessary nuance.

Pixey is also using ‘Come Around (Sunny Day)’ as a teaser for a currently in-progress project. Could it be the follow up to her first EP Sunshine State? Perhaps it’s her debut full-length LP? Whatever form the final product takes, with warm air and lots of sunshine coming through, now is the perfect time for Pixey to make her return.

Check out the video for ‘Come Around (Sunny Day)’ down below.