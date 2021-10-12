Pitchfork Festival London announces full lineup









Back in July, the annual Pitchfork Festival announced that it would be expanding from its home base in Chicago and take on a new cultural hub: London.

Today, we’re getting a full taste of what’s to come at the inaugural London edition of the Pitchfork Music Festival. Previously announced artists for the November fest included Remi Wolf, Iceage, Black Midi, Folly Group, and Stereolab. Now, the full lineup has been solidified, with new additions including Lowertown, George Riley, yeule, Lil Data, and Loraine James.

The festival is also partnering with Abbey Road Studios to celebrate the legendary space’s 90th anniversary. A number of the festival’s bands will be tracking new music inside the same hallowed halls that birthed The Beatles, the Zombies, and Pink Floyd.

“After an incredibly difficult year for artists, fans, and our music community, we’re excited to celebrate the return of live music with so many legendary venues across two of the most important music cities in the world,” Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork, says. “That we’re able to host festivals in London and Paris during the publication’s 25th anniversary feels all the more special.”

The festival is set to run from November 10 through November 14. The performances will be spread out across a number of venues, including The Roundhouse, the Moth Club, Fabric, the Fire Nightclub, and St. Mathias Church. Some of the pairings, including the concerts headlined by Iceage and Remi Wolf, have already sold out.

