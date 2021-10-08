Pink Floyd's Nick Mason fight back against Roger Waters' bullying claim









Nick Mason has said that he was “flabbergasted” by Roger Waters allegation that he was bullied by members of iconic rock band Pink Floyd.

In a recent interview, the one-time Floyd drummer said he was very surprised to hear of Waters’ claims that the band’s ex-guitarist David Gilmour and keyboardist Richard Wright were “always trying to drag me down” on tour and in the studio.

“I’m slightly flabbergasted by it,” Mason began, talking to Jim DeRogatis of The Coda Collection. “But I think that’s a slightly over-emotional way of putting that there was some sort of division within the band about.”

Mason went on to add: “Because Roger was always looking beyond the music, in a way. I think it was artificial, but I think possibly there was the side that wanted to do inflatables and films, as well as music, and those who just wanted to do music. But, I don’t think they were mean to him, particularly. It’s hard to imagine being mean to Roger. Stalin was the bullied.”

Mason’s reaction comes after Waters appeared on Marc Maron’s podcast WTF and said that the members of Pink Floyd had a very unhealthy relationship with one another during that period in the band’s life: “I was in a very toxic environment,” Waters said. “I was around some people, well, David and Rick mainly, who were always trying to drag me down. They were always trying to knock me off whatever that perch was.”

When asked to elaborate and give details on how this toxicity manifested itself, Waters said: “By claiming that I was tone-deaf and that I didn’t understand music. [They thought] ‘Oh he’s just a boring, kind of, teacher figure who tells us what to do, but he can’t tune his own guitar.’ Stuff like that. They were very snotty or snipe-y because they felt very insignificant at that point.”

Later on, Waters added: “I’m not putting them down, but those years we were together, whatever it was like socially, there is no question that we did some really good work together and we all contributed.” Unsurprisingly, Pink Floyd remain disbanded.

