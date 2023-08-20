Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour once named the “perfect pop song”









Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour has crafted a number of classic albums that redefined the format as we know it today. However, when it comes to achieving the “perfect pop song”, according to Gilmour, it is an honour he’ll never be able to boast on his CV.

The track in question is ‘Waterloo Sunset’ by The Kinks, the de-facto anthem for London town. On many occasions throughout his career, the Pink Floyd figure has delved into detail about his love of The Kinks and, specifically, his favourite song from the band, which is one of his favourite pieces of contemporary music ever written.

Gilmour first discussed his love of the British classic during an appearance on the BBC Radio 4 programme Desert Island Discs in 2003. Guests on the radio show are invited to name the eight songs they’d like with them if they were stranded on a desert island, and ‘Waterloo Sunset’ was one of his choices.

Explaining why he would want to have ‘Waterloo Sunset’ for accompaniment, Gilmour told the host how the song would be a reminder of home while “on a lovely warm beach, to listen to this in ‘somewhere else’ sunset, and missing London would be a wonderful moment”.

Meanwhile, during a Q&A session with fans in 2007, Gilmour was asked about the one song he wishes he’d written. Again, ‘Waterloo Sunset’ escaped his mouth with the guitarist stating: “There is so many, that’s very hard to answer. I think for me, about the perfect pop song is ‘Waterloo Sunset’ by The Kinks. I’d love to have written that. Absolutely great. Guitar-wise, maybe ‘Albatross’ by Fleetwood Mac”.

Gilmour isn’t the only member of British music royalty who wishes they wrote ‘Waterloo Sunset’. Damon Albarn also named the song when posed with the same question. “‘Waterloo Sunset’ by Ray Davies [The Kinks]. Without a shadow of a doubt. It’s the most perfect song I could ever hope to write, with my sort of voice,” the Blur frontman told Record Mart & Buyer.

Paul Weller is another icon who never gets bored of listening to the 1960s classic, saying in the documentary World Through My Window: “Aside from the lyrics and imagery, just that melody is fantastic to me,” he said. “It just gets me here (points to his heart) every time I hear it, and God knows I’ve heard or played it. Countless times.”

Ray Davies, the songwriter behind the track, has always been reserved about the story behind the song, and in a strange way, it’s enhanced the legacy of ‘Waterloo Sunset’. Everybody who listens can interpret it however they please and relate it to their personal relationship with London or the city they call home, helping ‘Waterloo Sunset’ earn legendary status.