Pink Floyd to release remastered version of ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’









To celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side Of The Moon, Pink Floyd have announced details of a newly remastered version of the classic album which will be released on October 13th.

Taking to social media, the official Pink Floyd account posted: “The stand-alone release of the newly remastered The Dark Side Of The Moon on CD, LP and Blu-ray. These versions, first included in the 50th Anniversary box set, are released Oct 13th.”

“The Blu-ray contains the Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround mixes as well as the remastered Stereo version, and comes with commemorative postcards, stickers and a 24-page booklet,” the post concluded.

A week before the official remastered version hits the shelves, Roger Waters will release The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux, his personal reworking of the LP for 2023.

Waters previously said in a statement of the upcoming release: “The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.”

Recently speaking at a Q&A event following a playback event for The Dark Side Of The Moon at the Dolby Atmos in London, Nick Mason gave his thoughts on Waters’ reinterpretation.

“I heard the rumour that Roger was working on his own version of it,” he told the audience. “There was this suggestion that this was going to be a spoiler and Roger was going to go head-to-head with the original version and so on.”

Mason continued: “He actually sent me a copy of what he was working on and I write to him and said, ‘Annoyingly, it’s absolutely brilliant!’ It was and is. It’s not anything that would be a spoiler for the original at all, it’s an interesting add-on to the thing.”

