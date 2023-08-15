Nick Mason says Roger Waters’ ‘The Dark Side of the Moon Redux’ is “absolutely brilliant”









Nick Mason has revealed he’s heard Roger Waters’ upcoming album The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux, a reworking of the classic Pink Floyd LP, and labelled the new record as “absolutely brilliant”.

Last month, Waters confirmed The Dark Side of the Moon Redux will be released on October 6th, and shared a new version of the Pink Floyd track ‘Money’. Additionally, the vinyl copies of his new album will also feature a bonus 13-minute original composition inspired by the re-recording as its last track.

Speaking at a Q&A event following a playback of the original Pink Floyd The Dark Side Of The Moon at the Dolby Atmos in London, Mason gave his thoughts on Waters’ reinterpretation.

“I heard the rumour that Roger was working on his own version of it,” he said (via Clash). “There was this suggestion that this was going to be a spoiler and Roger was going to go head-to-head with the original version and so on.”

Mason continued: “He actually sent me a copy of what he was working on and I write to him and said, ‘Annoyingly, it’s absolutely brilliant!’ It was and is. It’s not anything that would be a spoiler for the original at all, it’s an interesting add-on to the thing.”

Waters previously said in a statement of the upcoming release: “The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.

He added: “When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording The Dark Side of the Moon to Gus [Seyffert] and Sean [Evans], we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought, ‘Isn’t that the whole point?’”

“I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time,” Waters concluded.

Listen to Waters’ reimagined version of ‘Money’ below.