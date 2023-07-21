Roger Waters to release ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux’









Former Pink Floyd mastermind Roger Waters has announced a release date for The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux, his reinterpretation of Pink Floyd’s most popular album half a century on.

Waters confirmed today that The Dark Side of the Moon Redux will arrive on October 6th, accompanying the news with the LP’s first single, ‘Money’. The classic blues rock track has been treated to a subdued update by the 79-year-old musician.

Waters has reimagined each of the ten original The Dark Side of the Moon songs and, as in the original, spliced them together to create one monolithic composition. The Dark Side of the Moon Redux vinyl copies will also feature a bonus 13-minute original composition inspired by the re-recording as its last track.

“The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition,” Waters says of the album in press materials. “But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.

“When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording The Dark Side of the Moon to Gus [Seyffert] and Sean [Evans], we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought, ‘Isn’t that the whole point?’”

“I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time,” Waters concluded.

Listen to ‘Money’, the first of the reimagined singles from Roger Waters’ The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, below.