Pink Floyd raise £500,000 with Ukraine benefit single ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’









Pink Floyd have generated £500,000 with their charity single ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’, which has been donated to humanitarian causes in Ukraine to aid those suffering from the effects of the recent conflict with Russia. The track was released back in April this year.

David Gilmour, singer and guitarist of the legendary prog-rock outfit, has previously spoken out against the war, and he has a Ukrainian family. Gilmour claimed that the song had been recorded just a few weeks before being released in order to show his solidarity with those who are caught up in the conflict with Russia’s invaders.

Gilmour said in a statement: “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers.”

“I hope it will receive wide support and publicity,” he added. “We want to raise funds for humanitarian charities, and raise morale. We want express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

Pink Floyd shared a statement on Christmas Eve, announcing that the single had reached the astonishing half-a-million pound milestone. $450,000 of the money had come from single sales and income from streaming platforms, whilst another £50,000 had been donated by Gilmour himself and fellow Pink Floyd bandmate Nick Mason.

The band also suggested that fans of the song should consider generating their own income to donate to different causes: “Let’s see what else we can do this winter… It would be great if you feel able to contribute to any of these charities directly.” Check out the song below.