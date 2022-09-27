Roger Waters shares new open letter with Vladimir Putin: “Would you like to see an end to this war?”









Former Pink Floyd bassist and songwriter Roger Waters has shared an open letter directed at Russian president Vladimir Putin, begging him to bring an end to the violence in Ukraine with a ceasefire and subsequent peace talks.

In a new statement shared on social media, Waters pointed out that he was encouraged to address Putin after seeing the viral impact of his letters to Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska. Upset fans took to social media in the aftermath to ask why he had only addressed one side of the conflict.

Waters has claimed that in the months since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, he has “tried to use [his] small influence to encourage a ceasefire and a diplomatic settlement that addresses the security needs of both Ukraine and The Russian Federation”.

Addressing Putin in the new plea, Waters asked: “Would you like to see an end to this war? If you were to reply and say, ‘Yes please.’ That would immediately make things a lot easier. If you were to come out and say, ‘Also the Russian Federation has no further territorial interest beyond the security of the Russian speaking populations of The Crimea, Donetsk and Lubansk [sic].’ That would help too.”

The rock legend, who has recently announced his farewell tour, urged Putin to issue a message of assurance to the western areas of Ukraine and Europe, as he “[has] kids and grandkids, and so do most of my brothers and sisters all over the world and none of us would relish that outcome”.

Waters finally discussed the prospect of negotiation between Russia and Ukraine. He continued: “If I’ve read your previous speeches correctly, you would like to negotiate a state of neutrality for a sovereign neighbouring Ukraine? Is that correct? Assuming such a peace could be negotiated it would have to include an absolutely binding agreement not to invade anyone ever again.

“I know, I know, the USA and NATO invade other sovereign countries at the drop of a hat, or for a few barrels of oil, but that doesn’t mean you should, your invasion of Ukraine took me completely by surprise, it was a heinous war of aggression, provoked or not.”

Earlier this month, Waters caused controversy after he penned an open letter to Olena Zelenska – the wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy – suggesting she persuade her husband to work toward a ceasefire with Russia and “stop the slaughter”.