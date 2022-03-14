Pink Floyd's David Gilmour pulls music from Russian streaming services









Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour has made the decision to remove his – and the band’s music that was recorded under his leadership from the late 1980s onwards – from Russian streaming services in an effort to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. Gilmour has noted that his daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and that there will be no winners in this war. He feels that President Vladimir Putin “should go”, in the hope of preserving the essence of Russia.

“To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the band wrote on Twitter. “The works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today.”

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters is similarly incensed with the war. Describing Putin’s decision to “the act of a gangster”, Waters explained his opinions in an open letter that was published on social media. Like Gilmour, the bassist is a proponent for peace fire and a cessation of war. Waters has been openly political since the late 1970s, and his works The Final Cut and Amused to Death feature a number of incendiary attacks at the world’s government.

A variety of artists have decided to cancel their forthcoming concerts in Russia in response to the war. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Iggy Pop, Iron Maiden, Green Day and Franz Ferdinand will not perform their concerts in Russia, both for their own safety as well as the safety of their fans. Sir Paul McCartney, meanwhile, has shown his support of Ukraine by way of a photo. The former Beatle uploaded a photo of himself waving the Ukrainian flag. The Boomtown Rats frontman Sir Bob Geldof appeared at a fundraising gig in London, entitled Night For Ukraine.

Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks compared Putin to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Keenly aware of the importance of her sentiment, she said that Putin’s actions were deserving of the comparison because he was invading an entire sovereign nation. Nicks pointed out that she had checked in with a friend in Ukraine, stating that her friend had flitted from cautiously optimistic to concerned in only a short period of time.

