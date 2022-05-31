Pink Floyd are now on TikTok









If you thought teaching your dad how to use an iPhone was a struggle, imagine how hard it’s been to get Pink Floyd on TikTok. That’s right, the 1960s psych pioneers have officially joined the social media platform.

As well as uploading their catalogue to the TikTok sound library, giving fans the chance to use the band’s music on their videos, Pink Floyd will also share videos of their own. In a recent statment, Floyd promised to post “unique video content,” which many are hoping is a euphemism for ‘fat cats getting their bellies scratched to the sound of ‘The Great Gig In The Sky’.

Pink Floyd’s official account was launched to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the day they walked into Abbey Road to record their classic album The Dark Side Of The Moon.

TikTok may have started as an incubator of dance crazes, but more than one billion users tend to soundtrack their videos with classic rock and alternative music rather than singles from the Hot 100. As a result, the platform has become the perfect place for heritage acts to go viral.

In 2020, Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ returned to the Billboard charts for the first time since 1977, while Pavement’s little-known 1999 B-Side ‘Harness Your Hopes’ was also given new life. Indeed, the track became such a hit on the app that Pavement decided to make a video for the song over 20 years after its release.

Pink Floyd are also returning to the fray. Earlier in the year, the band shared their first song in 28 years, the proceeds from which went to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. Around the same time, they uploaded a tonne of 1970s live albums onto Spotify.