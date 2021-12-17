Pink Floyd release 12 surprise live albums









Prog-rock heroes Pink Floyd have made the surprise announcement that they have released a dozen live albums.

The 12 records were added to the band’s accounts on streaming services this week with no prior indication that they would do so. The performances are from the period of 1970 to 1972, covering the band’s famous transitional era. This time saw the quartet release fan favourites Atom Heart Mother, Meddle and Obscured by Clouds.

The earliest of the set, They Came In Peace, is comprised of live performances from Leeds University in February, 1970 and Washington University in November 1971, and is made up of only seven tracks, but is over an hour and a half.

The last recording was undertaken in Tokyo on March 16th, 1972, and we get to hear the band performing seven early takes from their magnum opus, The Dark Side Of The Moon, nearly a year before the album hit stores in March, 1973.

Get the full breakdown of the albums below:

They Came In Peace, Leeds University 28 Feb 1970 Washington University 16 Nov 1971

Live At Grosser Saal, Musikhalle, Hamburg, West Germany 25 Feb 1971

Mauerspechte Berlin Sportpalast 5 June 1971

Lyon & Tokyo, Lyon 12 June 1971, Tokyo 16 March 1972

Palaeur Rome 20 June 1971

Amsterdamse Bos Free Concert 26 June 1971

Live In Montreux 18 & 19 Sept 1971

KB Hallen, Copenhagen 23 Sept 1971

KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Vol II, Live 23 Sept 1971

Over Bradford Pigs On The Groove Bradford University 10 Oct 1971

Embryo, San Diego, Live 17 Oct 1971′

The Screaming Abdabs Quebec City, Live 10 Nov 1971

In other news, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has revealed that he is “flabbergasted” by claims that ex-bassist Roger Waters made, saying he felt bullied by the band when he appeared on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast in September. Waters said that David Gilmour and Richard Wright were “always trying to drag me down”.

Speaking to the Coda Collection, Mason revealed his surprise at Waters’ claims. The relationship between the ex-Pink Floyd members is likely never to be patched up due to the constant shots that are fired in the media, and it’s a real shame as everybody would love to see them reunite for one last hurrah.

Listen to They Came In Peace Below.