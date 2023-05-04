Pierce Brosnan’s five favourite movies of all time









Although he will always be primarily remembered as James Bond by many film fans, Pierce Brosnan has made many fascinating additions to his filmography over the years. From popular comedies like Mrs. Doubtfire to adventure movies such as Dante’s Peak, Brosnan has appeared in a wide variety of projects that have added to his legacy in interesting ways.

Currently, Brosnan is attached to a number of projects, including an upcoming thriller called Fast Charlie which is going to be James Caan’s final film. Despite the versatility of the roles he has portrayed throughout his career, Brosnan’s performances have always been influenced by the films he holds closest to his heart. During a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, the actor opened up about his five favourite movies of all time.

“Huge fan of Marlon Brando,” Brosnan admitted while gushing about The Godfather. “For this man to come out of the shadows playing Don Corleone was just captivating. And it never disappoints; to this day, it doesn’t disappoint. That movie is still a spectacle of Americana storytelling with a performance by him which is just inspiring. And he was an inspiring actor, he was certainly somebody who I still go back and watch and… the music, the story, the whole trilogy — It was very much connected to my youth as a young man about to go off to drama school.”

The actor also spoke about his love for the Coen brothers and Paul Thomas Anderson: “There Will Be Blood and No Country For Old Men. I saw those films that year, back to back. Just outstanding work by director, writer, producers, actors. Captivating, both men: Javier Bardem and Daniel Day-Lewis — just iconic. Every time he steps on the stage, you know, you can’t take your eyes off the guy. And both films sit on the bookshelf as bookends, really, to that special year of filmmaking.”

While talking about one of his favourite performances on film, Brosnan cited The English Patient: “Ralph [Fiennes] is a spectacular actor. I just love the romance of the film. The soundtrack — when you have great acting and great story and a soundtrack, it just always cuts to the marrow of your senses, so to speak. And you know both those films — well actually, those three films have soundtracks which are very memorable.”

Check out the list below.

Pierce Brosnan’s favourite movies:

The Wizard of Oz (Victor Fleming, 1939)

The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)

The English Patient (Anthony Minghella, 1996)

There Will Be Blood (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007)

No Country for Old Men (Coen brothers, 2007)

Brosnan’s selection is full of gems, both old masterpieces as well as modern classics such as There Will Be Blood and No Country for Old Men. When asked about one of his earliest memories of cinematic magic, the actor pointed towards the iconic 1939 American musical The Wizard of Oz, which changed the art form forever.

Since one of Brosnan’s earliest acting experiences came courtesy of a production of The Wizard of Oz, he insists he will never forget it. The actor revealed: “I did it as a musical when I left drama school. Back in ’76, I did it as a Christmas pantomime and so the movie is kind of indelible in my head. I wish I could say I played one of the main roles. I was just a chocolate tree.”